I love you, Peter's great creation,
I love your view of stern and grace,
The Neva wave's regal procession,
The grayish granite – her bank's dress...
(Alexander Pushkin)

1-Day Intensive Shore Excursion
St. Petersburg, Russia

NB! Available all week long except Monday


Transportation: 20-seat Mercedes van, Mercedes Viano (for smaller groups)

Free Wi-Fi on all the vehicles

Meals: 15 min tea/coffee break. The cost of meals is not included in the total price.

Price for private tours in English/French/German/Spanish:

Pax2345681012
Price per person
US $		362299249230209189170159

Sample itinerary:

8.30»Meeting at the ship
08.30-09.30»Drive to Peterhof (new highway)
9.30-11.00»Grand Palace (early admission)
11.00-12.00»Tour of the Lower Park: fountains, pavilions, sculptures
12.00-12.30»Hydrofoil back to the city
12.30-15.00»Hermitage Museum, 15 min tea/coffee break
15.00-16.00»Walking tour along Nevsky prospect / in case of bad weather it will be replaced with city drive
16.00-17.00»Peter and Paul Fortress / Cathedral
17.00-18.00»St. Isaac's Cathedral
18.00-18.30»Drive back to the port
18.30»At the ship
Evening program (optional)
Special notes:

NB! This shore excursion is VISA-FREE for all cruise ship passengers. More detailed info you can find here.

NB! The itinerary above is just a sample itinerary. The exact timing will depend on the arrival/departure time of your ship as well as on the week days you are in St. Petersburg.

NB! Price for tours in other languages should be checked with with our manager.

NB! Student/children discounts. Discount for students and children 6-17 y.o. is US $ 20. Students of 18 and older shall carry their ISIC card in order to qualify for the discount. For children under 6 the tour is free.

NB! In case of very bad weather or any other extraordinary situations hydrofoils wouldn't run. In this case we will use a car/minivan to go to Peterhof. The cost of the itinerary will be recalculated.

NB! At your request St. Isaac's Cathedral could be replaced with Spilled Blood Cathedral. On Wednesday both cathedrals are closed and will be replaced with the Log House of Peter the Great.

Summary:

If you cruise has just 1-day in St. Petersburg, Russia, and you want to make most of your St. Petersburg cruise excursions, our intensive 1 day tour of St. Petersburg is just what you need. These are visa free shore excursions which include all the main highlights of the city and one suburb - maximum you can include in a one day tour and all you need to make your shore excursions in St. Petersburg full and exciting.


